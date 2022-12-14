Say goodbye to dandruff and itchy scalp with this three-ingredient Ayurvedic hair mask

Dandruff is one of the most common hair concerns that just refuses to get resolved. These pesky flakes can get aggravated in winter, thanks to the cold and dry weather. If you, too, are prone to dandruff or an itchy scalp, we bring you an easy, quick, and natural hair mask that will help you get rid of the same.

According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda expert, dandruff is caused by the fungus malassezia globosa, which breaks down any excess oil on the scalp and irritates the skin. To help you get rid of the same, strengthen the hair follicles and reduce hair fall, she suggested an easy-to-whip-up mask. “Using this hair mask twice a week for 3 weeks is the easiest and quickest way to get dandruff-free, smooth, and healthy hair,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also Read | This winter, keep dandruff away with these effective tips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Ayurvedic anti-dandruff mask recipe

Ingredients

1 tbsp curd

5-7 crushed curry leaves

2-inch crushed ginger piece

Method

*Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients together. Keep aside for 30 minutes and then apply it to your scalp.

*Dr Dixa suggested replacing fresh curry leaves and ginger with 1 tsp curry leaf powder and 1 tsp dry ginger powder if you don’t have fresh ones.

*When curd, curry leaves, and ginger are mixed together- they work wonderfully for dandruff and itchy scalp.

Also Read | Get rid of dandruff with these useful tips

The expert further shared that applying this mask also helps soothe an itchy scalp due to curd’s anti-inflammatory properties. Curd is also a natural conditioner that allows the hair to breathe. This moisturising effect can calm down frizzy hair and reduce split ends. It is also shown to add a layer of shine to dull hair and reduce hair stress.

Advertisement

In addition to sharing the recipe, Dr Dixa also shared the benefits of all the ingredients used.

*Curd is rich in protein and provides the nourishment the hair needs for proper growth. Also, the nutrients in curd help in maintaining the health of hair.

*Curry leaves possess anti-fungal properties that help in reducing dandruff and itchy scalp.

Advertisement

*Ginger has anti-inflammatory, anti-septic, and anti-bacterial properties that help prevent the build-up of dead skin and reduces flakiness that helps prevent hair fall along with dandruff.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!