This Sunday, try this curry leaf hair mask to prevent premature greying

(Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Premature greying of hair has become more common than ever. It could happen because of a variety of reasons, most of which are controllable. Stress, heat tools, styling products, and too much exposure to the sun, are some of the reasons why the hair could turn grey.

But, you can take care of this problem in the initial stages itself. If you did not know this already, kadi patta or curry leaf hair mask can give your roots the much-needed nutritious boost, so that the greying can stop, and any new hair that crop out, are healthier in texture.

This Sunday, as you sit down to pamper yourself, do consider this hair mask. Here is everything you need to know about it.

To make this hair mask, you will need

* Two tablespoons of coconut oil

* 10-12 curry leaves

Method

* Begin by heating the coconut oil.

* Once you are done, switch off the burner and add the leaves.

* Let the goodness and essence of the leaves get soaked in, as you allow it to cool down for at least 20 minutes.

* When it has finally cooled down, and is just about warm, massage it on your hair strands and on the scalp.

* You can either leave it overnight, or wash your hair after two hours, using your regular mild shampoo. Do not forget to condition your hair.

* Before rinsing your hair, you can also add a few drops of Vitamin E oil to make the locks feel naturally soft.

So, will you be trying it out today?

