These 6 zodiac signs need to be cautious about their career

We all love to enjoy our work and make sure we keep growing and learning. But, this too requires planning our steps to get the most return. That is why a little caution will not be harmful as this will only help you prepare for the worst if there is any yet to come. Check out these readings by Jeevika Sharma, spiritual healer, and tarot card reader to help you understand your job prospects better.

ALSO READ | Most compatible zodiac signs: Discover your ideal partner

Here’s what you need to keep in mind. (Source: Pixabay) Here’s what you need to keep in mind. (Source: Pixabay)

Capricorn

It is advisable if you keep your hopes low today. This is for any job interview or an opportunity to grow in your career that you have been looking out for. Keep your expectations low as Sunday is not the day for you.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarians, if you want to start something new today, know that you will come across a lot of hurdles. This is because you can face issues at the last moment, or your work that you aimed at completing might come to a sudden halt.

READ | These zodiac signs need to avoid trouble this weekend

Aries

Don’t trust your friends or share anything with them in terms of your career or job. If you are planning to start a new project, then keep it yourself, and if in case you have told them anything beforehand then do not give any further updates to them, especially today.

Taurus

Your playfulness could backfire tremendously at a job. Do not take your work casually as it could have a negative impact on your career. Think before you speak and do not hurt anyone at your workplace.

Gemini

Whatever option you have considered in terms of your career, then follow that very path. There is a high chance that people will try to demoralise you but stick to your goals. This Sunday someone might try to influence you to change your path but stick to your plan and work towards your goal.

ALSO READ | Here is how to pick the right gemstone for your zodiac sign for a perfect 2021

Scorpio

There might be last-minute changes for you in your project related to work. For Scorpions, it is important that you have a check on your temper. Your anger could make you do things you would deeply regret.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle