This summer heal your skin with a homemade vitamin C enriched face pack

If you are someone who knows a tad bit more about skincare, you would know that Vitamin C is considered to be one of the most effective skincare ingredients. While it is all zesty and tangy it has the potency to solve quite a few of your skincare woes ranging from fine lines to blemishes, dullness and acne scars. With temperatures touching the peak, it is time we incorporate this skincare staple in our routine. Check out this easy homemade vitamin C enriched face pack.

While you are enjoying your tangy orange, make sure you do not throw away the peel. Wash the peel and let it dry under the sun for at least two days. Next, crush it into a fine powder using a grinder and store the powder for later use.

Take a teaspoon of the orange powder and mix it with a pinch of turmeric, half a teaspoon each of honey and yoghurt. Mix it all together and apply the pack on your face. Do not forget your neck. Allow it to dry for 15 minutes and wash it away with cold water. Use this pack twice in a week to get optimum results.

Vitamin C is well-known for boosting collagen production and helps in dealing with hyper-pigmentation which includes sunspots, age spots, and melasma. Honey and turmeric have anti-bacterial properties which help in removing toxins. Yoghurt will aid in brightening and moisturising your skin without making it oily.

