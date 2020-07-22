This simple morning routine can help you get flawless skin in no time

This mostly works as a toner, which works on your face to make it smooth, soft, toned, healthy and glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) This mostly works as a toner, which works on your face to make it smooth, soft, toned, healthy and glowing. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You are mostly just a simple daily routine away from getting healthy skin. While every skin type is different, if you figure out what works best for you early on, and then practise that routine religiously every day, you become good friends with your skin and understand its problems better.

Here is a simple morning routine that you can squeeze in every day in between your other important chores. This one only involves two basic things: rose water and aloe vera. Find out everything about it here.

This mostly works as a toner, which works on your face to make it smooth, soft, toned, healthy and glowing. It also works on sensitive skin to prevent the breakout of acne and provide relief from inflammation, redness, itchiness and rashes.

ALSO READ | Monsoon skincare: Have you tried using this mogra flower face pack yet?

In the morning, just take a little bit of rose water and some aloe vera gel to make a toner within minutes. First break a small aloe vera leaf from the plant, if you have one at home. Wash it off and squeeze out fresh and clear gel from it. While a plant would be ideal, you can also buy natural aloe vera gels from the market.

Next, take a few fresh rose petals from the flower, and wash them. Put the gel and the petals in a blender so that they come out combined — a little frothy and a little liquid-like. Your toner is finally ready. Put it in a jar or a clean bottle and then store it.

If it is kept in the refrigerator, it can go on for at least five to seven days. But, if you wish to increase the toner’s shelf life, add some vitamin E oil to it — two to three drops — or even better, a vitamin E capsule. You can also add an essential oil of your choice to it.

Application

First clean your face using cold water, and then put the toner in a cotton swab/ball and then apply gently all over the face and the neck region. Do not forget to finish it off with a moisturizer.

ALSO READ | Bipasha Basu applies special homemade face pack for healthy skin; check it out

The benefits

When you apply it every day, you will notice the following changes:

* Tightening of the skin.

* A calming and soothing feeling that lasts all day.

* Quick healing of sun burns or any other kind of non-threatening skin injury/condition.

* Less acne breakouts than before.

* Improved blood flow, causing the skin to appear healthy and youthful.

* Less pimples, rashes and other such skin problems.

So, will you be making this toner this week?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd