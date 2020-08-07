Hair loss? Nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar has a remedy for you

She even shared an evidence of the proficiency. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram) She even shared an evidence of the proficiency. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram)

Nutrition expert and author, Rujuta Diwekar often shares videos listing how consuming homegrown food, eating clean and exercising can help keep your weight in check. But she recently shared a tip on how to aid hair growth. The solution is simple: just mix aliv seeds in a cup of milk and drink it.

She even shared evidence of the proficiency with an incident. “When Chhavi (@chhavi2701 on insta) from my team told her brother to mix a little aliv seeds (Halim) in his cup of milk in the night to fix his hair loss problem, a miracle happened. He actually listened to her and then thanks to just consistency, his hair grew back. Just like that. Moral of the story – always listen to your sister.”

You can go about it by soaking 5-10 aliv seed in water for about eight hours. “Add this to the milk before bedtime. Will work for all age groups and genders,” she suggests.

Benefits of aliv seeds

Aliv seeds are packed with calcium, nutrients, iron, dietary fibre and various vitamins like A, C and E which can help with hair growth. They can also help you lose weight as they keep you full and control unwanted hunger pangs. They also have very less fat. So incorporate them in your diet and notice the benefit.

