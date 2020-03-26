This quarantine season, here are some unconventional ways of spending time at home

Why don’t you chop off your tresses yourself? A country-wide lockdown means you cannot go to the salon for your monthly grooming. So maybe, it is okay for you to do it yourself then. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Why don’t you chop off your tresses yourself? A country-wide lockdown means you cannot go to the salon for your monthly grooming. So maybe, it is okay for you to do it yourself then. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With the country in lockdown, you may be receiving messages as to how to spend your time at home more productively. But, you don’t have to be productive all the time. In fact, your very definition of productive can be different from your friend’s. Just think about all the time you have in hand — you are not having to go through the daily grind of commuting. You are not having to meet people, dress up, look up, smile and oblige. So, you can use this time to do some unconventional things instead. Work on yourself, let yourself be, take up an experimental hobby (which is not cooking), and do just about anything that you haven’t had the chance to do till now. Here is a list of some of them.

ALSO READ | You can work from home and not get distracted; here’s how

* Now that you are not expected to show up anywhere, put that healthy concoction that your mother has been suggesting, on your head. It is time now to pay attention to the health of your hair. No one is coming to your house to visit you, and neither are you going out anywhere. So, maybe, it okay for you sit down with oil in your hair.

* Do you want to get drastically experimentative? Why don’t you chop off your tresses yourself? A country-wide lockdown means you cannot go to the salon for your monthly grooming. So maybe, it is okay for you to do it yourself then. There is no downside to this; if you succeed, you will be left with a great haircut, and if you don’t do that great of a job, at least you tried. Besides, no one will really be seeing you for a while.

Knitting videos are said to comfort a lot of people. The pattern and the colours, the repetitive movements, all call for an interesting side hobby. If you haven’t had the time to learn it, now is when you can. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Knitting videos are said to comfort a lot of people. The pattern and the colours, the repetitive movements, all call for an interesting side hobby. If you haven’t had the time to learn it, now is when you can. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Take off that chipped nail polish. Seriously, how lazy are you? You are not going anywhere, not leaving the house, at least work on yourself now. That nail paint that has spent an eternity on your toe nails — well, it is time to say goodbye to it. Paint a fresh coat.

* Don’t have the habit of wearing makeup on the regular, but want to try anyway? Well, gather all the makeup tutorials and get started. Remember, makeup products are nothing but crayons for adults. And your face is your canvas. Learn something new during this time, so when you emerge, you look like a goddess!

ALSO READ | How to manage stress eating while working from home

* Learn to knit, or sew, or both. Knitting videos are said to comfort a lot of people. The pattern and the colours, the repetitive movements, all call for an interesting side hobby. If you haven’t had the time to learn it, now is when you can. Ask if an elder in the family can teach you. Or watch some videos on the internet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd