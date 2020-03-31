This quarantine period, make these healthy changes to your house

World has started insisting that in order to fight the virus, you have to keep your surroundings clean and tidy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) World has started insisting that in order to fight the virus, you have to keep your surroundings clean and tidy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Before the lockdown, you may have ignored certain corners of your house, totally oblivious to the importance of cleanliness and healthy living. But now, the world has started insisting that in order to fight the virus, you have to keep your surroundings clean and tidy. If you previously were in the habit of leaving things messy, now is the time when you can change it. Read on to find out what are the other habits you can get rid of.

Clutter, de-clutter

As mentioned before, this is one of the most important changes you can make to your house. Do not let things pile up in an disorderly fashion. This can lead to more dirt and confusion. Now that you are at home, make an effort to arrange things whenever you see a clutter. In fact, studies conducted in the past have shown that getting rid of clutter can put you in a better mood.

Leaving shoes outside

Many Indian houses insist you leave shoes outside when you enter, and wear a pair of home slippers instead. This is great because when you are outside the house, your shoes pick up a lot of dirt, dust and germs. And right now, given the situation, this would be the last thing you would want your near and dear ones to be exposed to. So, if you did not follow it until now, this is a great time to make this choice.

Keeping curtains drawn

While this is not really a bad habit, it is important to let the sunlight in from time to time. Remember you are fighting a virus, not preparing for a zombie apocalypse. So, you don’t really have to hide from the sun. If anything, sunlight entering the house is good for everyone. It can improve your mental and physical health, and boost the production of the serotonin or the happy hormone.

Washing hands

Virus or no virus, one must wash their hands when they are done using the toilet, when they enter the house after a long day outside, when they prepare meals and when they sit down to eat with the rest of the family. Now, with this COVID-19 situation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and health experts have insisted that hands be washed from time to time, so the virus does not get transmitted into the eyes, nose and the mouth. If this was not a part of your daily home habit, maybe it is time to inculcate it.

Washing and changing sheets

The idea is to maintain a level of hygiene. You must keep your bed sheets and pillow covers clean. This means, they have to be washed from time to time, maybe once every two weeks. Nobody wants to live in a dirty house and sleep on a messy bed, regardless of the ongoing global health crisis.

Dusting, cleaning

And not just surface cleaning, but deep cleaning. It is said that the virus can remain viable on surfaces for a long time, so it is important to dust, clean, and disinfect the house from time to time. This quarantine period is a good time to learn and make little changes in the way we live.

