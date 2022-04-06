scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
‘I’m coming back from the future, news is not good’: Fabrien Barrau’s work imagines the world after a climate apocalypse

With his 'News from the Future' series, the French photographer and digital artist creates thought-provoking imagery to make people see a world in devastation, at a time when our actions and calls for help will go unanswered

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2022 9:40:32 pm
fabien barrau, colosseum, climate crisisFabien Barrau's images are digitally manipulated to show a dystopian world in the aftermath of the climate crisis. (Photo: Fabien Barrau/ Instagram)

The climate crisis is one of the most life-threatening dangers facing all life forms across the world, irrespective of borders, climates, and ecosystems. The steady and progressively worsening conditions point towards an imminent climate apocalypse, something that most of us know to be an inevitability, but are too scared to visualise. But, it is important to picturise such a future in order to jolt us all into climate action.

ALSO READ |‘Untitled Project from Chernobyl’: Rescued photographs show life before the nuclear disaster

French photographer and digital artist Fabrien Barrau’s work aims to do exactly that. With his ‘News from the Future’ series, Barrau creates thought-provoking imagery to make people see a world in devastation, prompting them to take action. The series consists of digitally manipulated images of famous architectural landmarks from around the world after the climate apocalypse, with pictures taken from his drone and edited with Photoshop.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

“We are just a memory” in the New York of 2476.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

Barrau posted image of Rome’s Colosseum as it might be in the year 2219. He quoted Lord Byron in the caption, “When falls the Colosseum, Rome shall fall; And when Rome falls — the world.”

ALSO READ |Climate change is making some people skip having children, research finds

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

An abandoned and re-greened Chicago city in the year 2323.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

“I’m coming back from the future, news is not good. The melting ice was really much stronger than expected. Liberty 2119,” read Barrau’s caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

With this image of a deserted, broken Eiffel Tower from the future, Barrau writes: “news is not good. The end of the century was very difficult, but last humans adapted.”

