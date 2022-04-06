‘I’m coming back from the future, news is not good’: Fabrien Barrau’s work imagines the world after a climate apocalypse

The climate crisis is one of the most life-threatening dangers facing all life forms across the world, irrespective of borders, climates, and ecosystems. The steady and progressively worsening conditions point towards an imminent climate apocalypse, something that most of us know to be an inevitability, but are too scared to visualise. But, it is important to picturise such a future in order to jolt us all into climate action.

French photographer and digital artist Fabrien Barrau’s work aims to do exactly that. With his ‘News from the Future’ series, Barrau creates thought-provoking imagery to make people see a world in devastation, prompting them to take action. The series consists of digitally manipulated images of famous architectural landmarks from around the world after the climate apocalypse, with pictures taken from his drone and edited with Photoshop.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

“We are just a memory” in the New York of 2476.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

Barrau posted image of Rome’s Colosseum as it might be in the year 2219. He quoted Lord Byron in the caption, “When falls the Colosseum, Rome shall fall; And when Rome falls — the world.”

ALSO READ | Climate change is making some people skip having children, research finds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

An abandoned and re-greened Chicago city in the year 2323.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

“I’m coming back from the future, news is not good. The melting ice was really much stronger than expected. Liberty 2119,” read Barrau’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabien Barrau (@fabienbarrau)

With this image of a deserted, broken Eiffel Tower from the future, Barrau writes: “news is not good. The end of the century was very difficult, but last humans adapted.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates