This monsoon season, give your skin the goodness of saffron

Saffron is known to enhance the taste of food, but it can also enhance your beauty. In the monsoon season, the skin may react differently to the changing temperature, the humidity and the bug bites that inevitably follow. As such, you need to feed it with only the best. Home remedies and DIY sessions have become a huge hit, because they are cost effective and easy. Here is one ingredient with which you can make your skin glow at home: saffron or kesar. Read on to know how you can use it in your skincare routine.

Sandalwood and saffron mask

Take one tablespoon sandalwood powder, two to three strands of saffron, and two teaspoons of milk. Mix them all together and apply on the face and the neck. Massage gently as you apply, and when it starts to dry, wash your face and pat it. Use this pack at least twice every week.

Saffron and honey face pack

This face pack can help those who have dry skin. It guarantees to give you soft and moisturised skin in no time. To make this, you will need two to three strands of saffron and one tablespoon of honey. Mix the ingredients in a bowl, and then apply on the face. Cover the neck region also, and after a few minutes wash it off with regular water. Pat dry, and apply it twice every week for flawless skin.

Saffron and milk for dull skin

Milk can make your skin glow instantly, so this pack is great if you are looking to get back your natural glow that you may have lost for some reason. Just take a pinch of saffron and four tablespoons of milk. Apply it on the face and the neck using a cotton ball. Let it dry for a few minutes and then wash it off with normal water. Repeat every alternate day for best results.

You can also combine saffron threads with coconut oil and rose water, for your daily night time skin routine. So, which one will you be trying out today?

