Monsoon tips: Effective home remedies to keep hair fall at bay

After months of searing summer heat, the monsoon is finally here to give us some respite. But, our hair isn’t as happy as the excessive moisture in the environment during monsoon makes them brittle and frizzy often leading to hair fall — which is one of the most common problems during the rainy season, coupled with dull hair and dandruff.

However, with some extra care, you can significantly reduce hair fall this season and keep your locks healthy.

“Taking care of your hair becomes much more difficult during the rainy season. But with a little extra care, you can enjoy this season to the fullest without worrying about your hair,” Dr Nitika Kohli, ayurvedic doctor, wrote in an Instagram post as she shared some useful remedies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Onion juice

Blend onion to extract its juice and apply it on your scalp with a cotton swab. Leave it on for 30-50 minutes and then wash your hair with water. Use this remedy twice a week.

ALSO READ | Five common mistakes to avoid while using turmeric on your skin

Hibiscus hair mask

Grind hibiscus leaves and flowers to make a fine paste. Add in some curd and mix well to get a smooth consistency. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair and let it sit for an hour. Shampoo your hair with lukewarm water. Use the remedy once or twice a week.

Aloe vera