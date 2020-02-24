This miracle product can take care of your hair and skin woes

Packed with health, wellness and beauty benefits, it is advisable to begin the day with it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Packed with health, wellness and beauty benefits, it is advisable to begin the day with it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to hair and skin, nothing is too experimental. Most people are really particular about their hair — the quality, growth and volume — and the texture of the skin. As such, they are interested in following new trends, looking to understand ways — that include kitchen secrets — that can help them keep their beauty. One such not-so-secret ingredient is black tea. Here is what you need to know about its many health benefits, especially for hair and skin. So read on.

This simple beverage is just what you need when you are feeling under the weather on a particularly cold day. Packed with health, wellness and beauty benefits, it is advisable to begin the day with it. The presence of anti-oxidants in the drink help with the removal of toxins from the body. It also enables the body to fight infections, heal itself, and build its immunity.

Black tea for the skin

If you are looking to particularly tap into its skincare properties, you need to know that there are some flavonoids present in the tea that can prevent skin infections. If you notice that you suffer from a particular kind of infection, you can try drinking a cup of black tea every day. But, to understand this better, you need to check with your dermatologist who may be able to guide you by looking into your medical history.

Also, if you are suffering from puffiness and under-eye bags, black tea is your go-to medicine. By soaking a cotton ball in black tea and placing it under the eyes for 15 minutes or so every day, you can make the puffiness go away. Also, puffiness is known to cause premature aging. So, you are clearly taking care of two problems at once.

When our skin is wounded or chapped, it works on itself and takes a few days to regenerate its tissues. Research has shown the black tea can expedite this process.

Black tea for the hair

For those troubled by hair fall, black tea is the super ingredient that can slow it down and eventually stop it. The caffeine present in the beverage can decrease the production of the dihydrotestosterone hormone that is believed to cause hair loss. Also, by doing it, black tea can stimulate healthy growth of hair. Just like coffee, rinsing the hair with black tea liquor can make your hair look shiny and lustrous. Doing this after shampooing the hair, and twice a week, will show results.

