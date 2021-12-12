scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 12, 2021
MUST READ

This little piggie became a giant sow – but her owner still loves her

"I bought her thinking she would be a mini-pig, but she turned into a giant animal," Rosangela said.

By: Reuters | Sao Paulo |
December 12, 2021 5:25:04 pm
pig, petRosangela Martins dos Santos Lara, 59, walks near Lilica the pig, on the street where they live in Peruibe, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Rosangela dos Santos Lara went to market and bought a little piggie as a pet, but then it grew and grew and grew.

Now aged three, Lilica the sow weighs in at 550 pounds (250kg) and gets through five kilos of fruit and vegetables a day plus animal feed, eating away much of Rosangela’s tight household budget.

She says the seller tricked her, but Lilica still sleeps on a mattress in the bedroom that the 50-year-old teacher shares with her husband Nelson, an unemployed fisherman in the Brazilian coastal town of Peruibe near Sao Paulo city. “I bought her thinking she would be a mini-pig, but she turned into a giant animal,” Rosangela said, while tickling Lilica, stretched out in front of the family sofa with cats and dogs clambering around her.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“She came to bring me joy. People call me crazy, but I just love animals.”

Selling Lilica for meat would give her family’s finances a major boost, but Rosangela isn’t interested.

“Someone offered me 20,000 reais ($3,600) this week for her for slaughter, but she is not for sale.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Puppy, war pictures, animal pictures
Best animal pictures of the year 2021

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement