Karwa Chauth 2020: Keep these simple things in mind while doing your makeup at home

Karwa Chauth is all about fasting, dressing up, applying mehendi and finally, waiting for the moon to be sighted. On this day, while a woman worships Lord Shiva for the long and healthy life of her husband, she also dresses up for the evening rituals, for when the fast is finally broken, and she can drink water and eat something after a long day. Among other things, married women also try to get their makeup done. This year, while the pandemic has made it difficult for people to step out and assemble in public spaces like salons, they can still their do their makeup at home. Beauty and lifestyle blogger Sneha Priyadarshani shares some simple makeup tips with indianexpress.com.

* Prep your skin: Before you apply your makeup, doing a simple skincare routine is important. Hydrating your skin will help you achieve a better foundation look. You can either opt for CTM (cleansing, toning and moisturising) or after washing your face with an appropriate face wash, can apply a sheet mask to get a proper dose of hydration that your skin needs, especially today when you are fasting.

* Apply a primer: For an even makeup application you need a perfect base, and for that, you need to apply a primer. Use the one you already have handy or you can also use aloe vera gel (patch test recommended) as a primer.

* Apply a foundation: Go for a foundation that is light. Owing to the change of weather, your skin is a little dry, so if you choose a matte-finish foundation, it may result in your makeup cracking.

* Add a concealer: Next, you need to apply some concealer under your eyes to brighten them up. If you have a concealer of the same shade as your skin, then you can use it to spot-correct and hide pimple scars or pigmentation. Just apply a little concealer on the top of the spot above the layer of your foundation and blend it using your fingertip. Don’t blend it too much, else your concealer won’t be able to hide your blemishes.

* Apply a lip shade: Opt for a red lip colour to look glamorous in no time. If you have one with a creamy texture, you can apply it on the apple of your cheeks and blend it using your fingers going towards the end of your cheekbones near your ears. Use a tissue paper to blot excess lipstick.

* Set the powder: To settle all the makeup products in place, and especially for girls with oily T-zone area, this step is important. Take a translucent powder and apply it wherever necessary to get rid of shine from your face.

* Apply a bronzer: To give some depth and dimension to your face, apply a powder bronzer. This step is totally your choice, but using a bronzer adds some more colour to your face.

* Do your eyebrows: Doing your brows enhances your appearance. Take a brow pencil or brow powder and fill in the gaps to make them look even and thicker.

* Apply an eyeliner, eyelash curler and mascara: Create a winged eyeliner and you won’t even need to apply eye shadow after that. Start with creating the outer wing tip and then work your way inward. Apply your liner in thin strokes and later widen it as desired. Next, take an eyelash curler, scoop your lashes in between the tongs and give a nice lift to the lashes. Curled eyelashes make your eyes open up more. Apply mascara of your choice to give some volume to your lashes.

