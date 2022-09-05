scorecardresearch
A day in the life of Rashmika Mandanna

"So grateful for everything that I have really! Truly!" Rashmika said

rashmikaRead on to know how Rashmika Mandanna spent her day. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram)

Celebrity lives always intrigue their fans — whether it is fashion, fitness, diet, or beauty. But it is not every day that they give a peek into their daily routines. However, Pushpa: The Rise actor Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a leaf from her diary that detailed what a day in her life looked like.

Sharing a picture of her pet cat, Rashmika wrote: “Dear diary, I had an off yesterday, and it is Ganesh Charthi; *woke up late; *did fasted cardio — which she said has become a “lifestyle now” but “my god, was soooo hard in the beginning.”

Also Read |For Rashmika Mandanna, the ‘key to fitness goals’ is…
Rashmika Mandanna A leaf from Rashmika Mandanna’s diary. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram)

She then did a small puja, following which she had to rush for a meeting, which she shared was “wonderful”, adding that “it’s amazing when you enjoy your work”. Rashmika then “went to my friend’s place… more like family… was fed home food and prasada; loved it!”

Also Read |Rashmika Mandanna says her house may turn into a ‘lil jungle’; find out why

That is not it, as the actor shared that she worked out again, because of “so much cardio I’ve been doing, had to get a muscle release done”, for which she rushed. Finally, she wrapped up the day by watching some content and finally dozing off.

“So grateful for everything that I have really! Truly!” she concluded the post.

Previously, too, Rashmika has given a peek into her daily routine, which includes spending time with her pets, working out, and eating healthy.

