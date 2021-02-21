This is what Mira Kapoor does to revitalise her skin; check it out

February 21, 2021 4:16:10 pm
Her Instagram account is peppered with feel-good posts, but if there is one thing that Mira Rajput Kapoor takes seriously, it is her skincare routine. While she was recently busy attending a friend’s wedding, Mira shared a quick skincare routine for when she needs to give her face a big boost and rejuvenation.
“Late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing – I had a blast at my friend’s wedding but my skin needs a pick me up,” she captioned her video titled ‘Quick fix Glow’.
Check out her simple skincare strategy here:
Things you will need:
– Kasturi manjal (a kind of wild turmeric) — 1/2 teaspoon
– Rosewater – 1 tablespoon (you can adjust the consistency as per your preference)
– Kansa Vati (an alloy made of copper, tin, and zinc or bronze)
“I have been using a Kansa Vati and spoon for all my DIY packs. It’s convenient because it doesn’t get mixed with other dishes and I also get the added bonus of Kansa’s purifying properties.
“Wash and thoroughly dry whatever utensils you use. Never use any chemic cleaner for the Kansa vessels – Baking soda and lemon juice should be just fine after every few washes with cold water (sic)”, she wrote in the caption.
Method:
* Wash the utensil thoroughly and then add a dash of kasturi manjal.
* Next, use the rosewater or rosewater spray for consistency.
* Using a spoon, mix it well and when it becomes a paste, gently apply on the face using clean fingers.
* Leave it on and then wash after some time.
What do you think of this skincare routine?
