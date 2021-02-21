This is what Mira Kapoor does to revitalise her skin; check it out

Her Instagram account is peppered with feel-good posts, but if there is one thing that Mira Rajput Kapoor takes seriously, it is her skincare routine. While she was recently busy attending a friend’s wedding, Mira shared a quick skincare routine for when she needs to give her face a big boost and rejuvenation.

“Late nights, less sleep, dal makhani and lots of dancing – I had a blast at my friend’s wedding but my skin needs a pick me up,” she captioned her video titled ‘Quick fix Glow’.

Things you will need:

Things you will need:

– Kasturi manjal (a kind of wild turmeric) — 1/2 teaspoon

– Rosewater – 1 tablespoon (you can adjust the consistency as per your preference)

– Kansa Vati (an alloy made of copper, tin, and zinc or bronze)

“I have been using a Kansa Vati and spoon for all my DIY packs. It’s convenient because it doesn’t get mixed with other dishes and I also get the added bonus of Kansa’s purifying properties.

“Wash and thoroughly dry whatever utensils you use. Never use any chemic cleaner for the Kansa vessels – Baking soda and lemon juice should be just fine after every few washes with cold water (sic)”, she wrote in the caption.

Method:

* Wash the utensil thoroughly and then add a dash of kasturi manjal.

* Next, use the rosewater or rosewater spray for consistency.

* Using a spoon, mix it well and when it becomes a paste, gently apply on the face using clean fingers.

* Leave it on and then wash after some time.

What do you think of this skincare routine?

