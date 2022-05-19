Neha Dhupia reveals her ‘ultimate yoga truth’

Actor, TV show host, and mother of two young kids, Neha Dhupia juggles a lot of responsibilities. But despite her hectic schedule, that includes taking care of two toddlers, she manages to squeeze in a yoga session. That is, until her little one decides to join her.

Taking to Instagram, Neha recently shared adorable pictures of herself and daughter Mehr performing downward dog and mountain pose followed by a high plank on the mat.

Neha wrote in her caption, “My Monday motivation 😍♥️🧿 … picture 4 👉 is the ultimate yoga truth !!!!!”

The fourth picture was of her daughter sitting on Neha’s back while she was on her all fours. Take a look at the cute pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Sometime back, too, Neha had shared similar pictures, but with her son Guriq accompanying her on the yoga mat. The pictures showed Neha and Guriq synschronised in the downward dog pose.

Looks like Neha’s little ones are starting early on their fitness journey!

