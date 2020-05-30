This homemade mask will help you beat pigmentation and blemishes

Acne scars and pigmentation happen to be a common problem. When temperatures are rising our body tends to produce more oil, which causes the skin to get clogged. (Photo: Getty) Acne scars and pigmentation happen to be a common problem. When temperatures are rising our body tends to produce more oil, which causes the skin to get clogged. (Photo: Getty)

The lockdown is a chance to take care of aspects of ourselves we never had time for. One such is skincare, and with almost zero exposure to dust and pollution, it’s the perfect opportunity to work on problem areas. Acne scars and pigmentation happens to be common irritants; when temperatures are rising our body tends to produce more oil, causing the skin to get clogged. The ideal remedy is, of course, to make sure we don’t pop our pimples and drink enough water. (But, just in case you have popped yours, here’s what you should do.)

Ahead, here’s an easy face mask that can be applied daily. It is gentle on your skin and works great for acne scars, blemishes and pigmentation. Check it out below.

All you need to do is mix a tablespoon of rice flour and instant coffee powder. Once the dry products are mixed, add 3 tablespoons of lukewarm water and apply the paste. Leave it for 15 minutes and then wash with cold water.

Rice flour has skin lightening properties which work great for those stubborn acne marks, while coffee works as an exfoliator and stimulates blood flow, while removing skin impurities and leaving your skin bright.

