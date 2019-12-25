This holiday season, get lucky: Here are some charms from around the world

You can call it superstition or tradition, but these objects have interesting anecdotes associated with them. (Source: Pixabay) You can call it superstition or tradition, but these objects have interesting anecdotes associated with them. (Source: Pixabay)

Are you thinking of gifting something interesting to your loved ones this year? Around the world, people of different cultures believe that certain objects bring them luck. You can call it superstition or tradition, but these objects have interesting anecdotes associated with them. If you are looking to make someone feel lucky this year, break away from typical gifts and think something outside the box. Here are some good luck charms that will give you ideas. Take your pick.

Japanese Bobtail cat

It is also known as ‘maneki-neko’, which means ‘the beckoning cat’ in Japanese. (Source: Pixabay) It is also known as ‘maneki-neko’, which means ‘the beckoning cat’ in Japanese. (Source: Pixabay)

You may have seen this cat at the entrance of many restaurants. The Japanese believe that the cat — usually in colours red, white, black and gold, with a raised paw that seems to be waving at you — brings luck and prosperity to the owner. It is also known as ‘maneki-neko’, which means ‘the beckoning cat’ in Japanese. Interestingly, the paw has its own symbolism, too. If it’s the right paw that is moving, it means that the cat is inviting good fortune and money, and if it’s the left one, it means the cat is calling out to customers.

Goldfish

Goldfish is associated with a long and prosperous life. (Source: Pixabay) Goldfish is associated with a long and prosperous life. (Source: Pixabay)

According to Feng Shui, the Chinese believe that the goldfish is associated with a long and prosperous life. As such, they insist on building a small goldfish pond outside the house, or maintaining a goldfish aquarium inside the house. This is an ideal gift to give to a fish lover. Additionally, they can also add a black fish to the aquarium so as to absorb all the negative energy.

Evil eye/Nazar

This Turkish charm is believed to keep the ‘evil eye’ away. (Source: Pixabay) This Turkish charm is believed to keep the ‘evil eye’ away. (Source: Pixabay)

Currently popular, this eye-shaped ornament — also known as ‘nazar‘ — is believed to be a Turkish good luck charm. It has blue, white and black circular designs, which people hang inside their houses, or wear as amulets, so as to ward off the ‘evil eye’.

Worry dolls

Worried about someone who constantly worries? Gift them worry dolls, which are miniature hand-made dolls from the Guatemala and Mexico regions. These dolls are believed to allay the pain and fears of people. All you have to do is convey your apprehensions to the doll and keep it under the pillow at night.

Marzipan pigs

Marzipan pigs are delicious sweets, which are gifted to friends and family around Christmas and New Year. (Source: Pixabay) Marzipan pigs are delicious sweets, which are gifted to friends and family around Christmas and New Year. (Source: Pixabay)

It is believed that in the middle ages, pigs were considered to be a sign of wealth and prosperity in Germany; that if someone had a pig at home, they would never go hungry. Marzipan pigs, which are actually delicious sweets, are gifted to friends and family around Christmas and New Year for this very reason.

