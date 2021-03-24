This Holi, do these simple things to take care of your skin and hair

There are some simple things you can do pre, during and post Holi to take care of your skin and hair. (Photo: Pixabay)

The festival of Holi is almost here, and if there is one thing that revellers think about — besides the celebration itself — it is as to how they will ensure their skin and hair go back to looking normal after the festivities, especially after they bathe in colours and chemicals.

Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, a consultant and cosmetic dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund shares with indianexpress.com some small steps which can prevent damage to hair and skin and allow you to enjoy the day. Read on.

Pre-party preparation

* Avoid bleaching/waxing/facial one week before and after Holi celebrations.

* Apply a thick coat of oil, petroleum jelly, or cold cream on your skin. Do not forget the lips, the area behind ears, and the navel.

* Oil your hair and beard.

* Sunscreen should be applied generously on all sun-exposed areas 30 minutes before going out, and repeated every three hours in the sun.

* Nail polish is a good idea to protect your nails from Holi colors.

While playing Holi

– Maintain social distancing, wear a mask.

– Prefer dry organic colors.

– Avoid gold and silver paints.

– Avoid too much physical touch.

– Wash out the colour at the first sign of irritation or itching.

– Keep a moisturiser handy. They work best on wet skin. Whenever you feel irritation, either apply ice or just splash some water and then put loads of moisturiser on top.

– Keep yourself hydrated — drinking water ensures the deeper layers of skin are nourished.

– Avoid too much alcohol.

Multani mitti is good for sensitive and acne-prone skin, and can be used for post-Holi cleanup of face. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Multani mitti is good for sensitive and acne-prone skin, and can be used for post-Holi cleanup of face. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Post-Holi cleanup

1. Keep the wet and dirty clothes separately.

2. Bathe in warm water.

3. Use ubtan packs made of earthen clay (multani mitti) or a combination of wheat flour, curd, haldi. These can be applied all over the body to remove the colour. This ensures the skin doesn’t get too dry as against using the soap whose detergent action may dry out the skin.

4. Use cleansing milk with lukewarm water, especially for the face. It can also be used as a second wash after ubtan.

5. Sea salt, glycerine and aroma oil can also remove the colour.

6. Do not scrub the colour. Remove the ubtan while the skin is still wet, especially for those with acne-prone skin.

7. Shampooing is necessary to clean the scalp, and a conditioner will help condition and moisten the hair, preventing them from getting frizzy.

8. Post-bath moisturiser for skin, and serum for hair is recommended.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle