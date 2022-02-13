‘My boys have been the biggest reminders that I can do hard things’: Ashley Graham shares first pic with newborn twins

Supermodel Ashley Graham, who often shared snippets of her pregnancy journey on social media, recently welcomed her twin boys — Malachi and Roman.

Announcing their arrival, Ashley shared a beautiful picture with the twins, saying: “Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯 Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️”

In her previous post, Ashley had shared that her twins had an “extended stay” after she “made it full term”, which is 40 weeks, adding that “due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

Ashley and husband Justin Ervin are now parents to three sons, their oldest being Isaac.

On September 20 last year, Ashley had shared a heart-warming video from when the couple found out about their pregnancy with twins. Take a look:

During her pregnancy, Ashley also served some chic maternity style in a Fendi monogram unitard and a black coat with boots.

She looked her stunning self in this photoshoot:

Ashley, who has always been candid and vocal about body positivity and the changes a woman’s body goes through during and after pregnancy, had also shared that she suffered from post-partum hair fall after giving birth to her first son.

