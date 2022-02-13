‘My boys have been the biggest reminders that I can do hard things’: Ashley Graham shares first pic with newborn twins

February 13, 2022 11:25:16 am
Supermodel Ashley Graham, who often shared snippets of her pregnancy journey on social media, recently welcomed her twin boys — Malachi and Roman.
Announcing their arrival, Ashley shared a beautiful picture with the twins, saying: “Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯 Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️”
In her previous post, Ashley had shared that her twins had an “extended stay” after she “made it full term”, which is 40 weeks, adding that “due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”
View this post on Instagram
Ashley and husband Justin Ervin are now parents to three sons, their oldest being Isaac.
On September 20 last year, Ashley had shared a heart-warming video from when the couple found out about their pregnancy with twins. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
During her pregnancy, Ashley also served some chic maternity style in a Fendi monogram unitard and a black coat with boots.
View this post on Instagram
She looked her stunning self in this photoshoot:
View this post on Instagram
Ashley, who has always been candid and vocal about body positivity and the changes a woman’s body goes through during and after pregnancy, had also shared that she suffered from post-partum hair fall after giving birth to her first son.
