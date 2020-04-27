This former MasterChef contestant has been helping NHS workers

Liguori said she wanted to do something worthwhile and not feel useless. So, she decided to put her culinary skills to use. (Source: Instagram @cookingwithmarla) Liguori said she wanted to do something worthwhile and not feel useless. So, she decided to put her culinary skills to use. (Source: Instagram @cookingwithmarla)

In these trying times, almost everyone has been doing their bit to help out people who are in need, and make contributions. Among them is a former MasterChef contestant, who has been making pastas for NHS workers in the UK, for them to take on their way home from work.

According to a news report published in The Independent, Marla Liguori had started taking orders on her Instagram account, and is now regularly making homemade pasta. Interestingly, she has been lowering the food from her window on to the street by means of a string, in order to keep up with the rules of social distancing.

The report says Liguori is a resident of London, and lives close to two hospitals — St. Bartholomew’s, University College, and St. Thomas’ Hospitals. The staff of both these hospitals have been utilising her service.

Speaking with The Independent, Liguori said she wanted to do something worthwhile and not feel useless. So, she decided to put her culinary skills to use. “I made some fresh pasta for a friend who was walking by and the only way we could think to hand it over safely was leaving it at the door. But that seemed a little impersonal so we just tied a string to it and lowered it down from my window — luckily I’m on the first floor,” she said, adding: “They message me on Instagram and tell me when their shift is ending… I just wrap it (the pasta) in wax paper and tie it up and put a little personalised note with cooking instructions on there”.

“Over 30 doctors, nurses, radiologists and pharmacists have hopefully “felt the love” through my pasta. With another 30 hardworking NHS heroes scheduled to swing by my window, I’ll be dishing out a lot of love next week,” she wrote in the caption for the post she shared on Instagram.

Liguori’s pasta has been selling like hot cakes, and she is also running out of supplies, as a result. But, it is endearing to see there are people like her who not only acknowledge the efforts of healthcare workers, but also do their best to make sure that when they go home after a long day, they feel cared for.

