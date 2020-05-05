This flower is great for your hair and skin; find out

The jasmine flower can take care of all your troubles. (Source: Pixabay) The jasmine flower can take care of all your troubles. (Source: Pixabay)

Caring for the hair and skin is important, and it does not matter that you are in lockdown and cannot really step out as much as you would like. You still need to make sure you are eating healthy and staying active. Among other things, hair and skin care is being talked about a lot, because people are now looking for more natural ways to maintain their beauty. Home remedies and DIYs have interested people.

So, if you, too, are looking for something simple for your hair and skin, here is good news. The jasmine flower can take care of all your troubles. The fragrant flower is highly beneficial for the scalp and the general health of the skin. Find out how you can use it.

* Want your hair to smell great? You can use jasmine flower as a natural deodorant. Better yet, if you can use it in the form of oil. The oil of jasmine can be used on the skin as a natural cologne, which can linger on for hours.

* If you are looking to make your skin soft, you must use the oil of jasmine. Simply put a few drops in your bath and let your skin soak it all in for a few minutes. It will be a pampering experience that will relax you, too. You can also mix the oil with aloe vera lotion for better results.

* If your skin is wounded, has cuts and scratches, and heals and burns, you can heal yourself using this oil, too. Needless to say, if you use and pair it with petroleum jelly or coconut oil, you will be able to remove the scars, and keep the skin from turning dry.

* You can use the oil of jasmine as a natural conditioner. All you have to do is make the water using 10 to 15 flowers. Use it for rinsing your hair. You can also use some baking soda to make some shampoo and conditioner.

* The oil can keep the scalp healthy and protect it from infections, especially in the months of monsoon. You can crush some flowers and mix with coconut oil to keep bacterial infections away. Almond and jojoba oil can also be used to prevent hair fall and dandruff.

