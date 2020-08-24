This festive season, you can harvest happiness with Amazon’s ‘Onam Store’

The 'Onam Store' has been created to simplify the festive experience by giving customers access to thousands of products, including the traditional white and golden sarees from the state of Kerala. (Source: PTI)

A harvest festival that is typically celebrated in the state of Kerala, and by the Malayalee community around the world, Onam holds a great cultural significance. Every year, it is celebrated around this time with great pomp and show, and is believed to be one of the biggest festivals in the country. Over the years, the festival has become synonymous with the famous boat race, and the Kaikottikali dances.

This year, because of the pandemic, certain restrictions are in place around the country, including a cap on the number of people gathering in one place. Without large gatherings, can you still enjoy the spirit of the festival? Amazon India is making it possible. It has come up with its own ‘Onam Store’ which brings a wide selection of specially-curated products ranging from puja essentials, ethnic wear, electronics, home décor, kitchen appliances, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon devices, and much more.

As such, this festive season, even if customers are not able go out and shop, they can still enjoy wholesome deals on many products on the platform. Here is what you need to know.

There is a discount of up to 50 per cent on puja and sadya essentials:

* Customers can buy ‘Parachute Pure Coconut Oil 1L’ for only Rs 297 on Amazon.

* They can also buy the ‘Dekor World Brass Om Pooja Thaali Set Along with Pooja Bell’, for Rs 499.

* The ‘MSA Metal Urli with Diya’, an exquisite handmade urli with a classic pattern is perfect for home décor. You can decorate it with fresh flowers or candles to usher in the festive cheer. It is available for Rs 1,999.

Here are some more amazing home décor options:

* The ‘TUPARKA Plastic Hanging Decorations’ (multicolour), are tinsel garlands, which are perfect for decorating your house for any occasion. It gives the house a happy makeover and is available at a price of Rs 1,199.

* The ‘RADANYA Happy Onam Funny Digitally Printed Cushion Cover’, with a quilted front and an overlap back, is an Onam special that is essentially a digitally printed cushion cover. It is available at Rs 199.

* The ‘RG Enterprises Metal Decorative Bowl’ is a handcrafted brass and crystal lamp, which will make any room look festive-ready. It is available at Rs 299.

There is also a discount of up to 60 per cent on white and gold saris, and other fashion accessories:

* The ‘RAMRAJ men’s cotton white full shirt and cotton dhoti’, is a classic white shirt and the traditional mundu, a staple attire for men in the southern part of the country. This Onam, you can opt for a simple yet classy white cotton shirt and dhoti set from Ramraj, for Rs 1,490.

* Titan Gold Champagne Analog Watch: Designed with an alluring gold band, this Titan men’s watch balances simplicity and style, and is available for Rs 2,995.

* Hush Puppies men’s sandals: Elevate your style with a classy pair of sandals from Hush Puppies. Featuring a contemporary and refined design with exceptional comfort, these could become your go-to footwear and are available for Rs 1,749.

* Maxis women’s Kasavu cotton saree with blouse: The traditional white saree with a golden border is indeed a must-have. Choose the Kasavu cotton saree from Maxis, as it portrays a contemporary design. It is available for Rs 555.

* Bata thong slippers: The neutral-coloured footwear is a wardrobe staple. Pair your favourite sarees with these slip-ons to create an interesting look; available for Rs 1,338.

* Tribe Amarapali jhumka: Make a fashion statement with these handcrafted gemeotric motif drop earrings in beautiful hues of bright blue and green; available at Rs 3,914.

Aren’t these some great festive deals? Get started with shopping!

