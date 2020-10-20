This festive season, here are 10 things you can buy on Amazon to spruce up your house and wardrobe

Check out these amazing festive deals. (Source: File photo)

The festive season has started already, and in the days leading up to Diwali, Indians will be shopping a lot. In fact, most people are looking forward to it — after spending months working at home. But instead of stepping out of the house, they can avail some amazing festive deals online.

If you are looking to change your wardrobe and make some additions to your house, head over to the Amazon website for interesting offers.

* Under the category of wardrobe must-haves — for men, women and kids — you get up to 80 per cent off on all products. These include tee shirts for men, tees for women, footwear, kids clothes, hair accessories, watches, etc.

* Next, if you are specifically looking for something for men, Amazon offers 80 per cent off on traditional attire, footwear, bags, watches, accessories, etc.

* For women, too, there is a discount of up to 80 per cent. As such, you can buy traditional clothes, footwear, watches, fashion jewellery, handbags, makeup items, and more.

* This is an ideal time to buy traditional clothes, baby clothes, school bags, watches, etc., for children.

* Next, under ‘Deals on Amazon Fashion’, you can purchase branded items at a discounted rate of 80 per cent. Under this deal, you can buy luxury items like handbags, suitcases, watches, etc.

* You will also get up to 75 per cent off on home appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, television sets, etc.

* If you are looking for some home furnishing items, Amazon offers up to 60 per cent off on all brands, meaning you can buy bedsheets, covers, towels, bath mats, and more.

* Festive season is a great time to refurbish the house. Now avail Amazon’s discount of 45 per cent off on all living room furniture brands. Buy bean bag covers, coffee tables, sofas, recliners, and more.

* And while you are at it, you can buy some kitchen products such as juicers, pressure cookers, air tight grocery containers, mason jars and more at discounted rates.

* Additionally some products are also marked under ‘Deal of the Day’, meaning you can avail whatever is on offer for that particular day. Hurry up and visit the site for more details and to learn about more such irresistible deals!

