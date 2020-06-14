This face pack helps heal acne-prone skin ; check it out here

Acne and pimples are a very common skin problems faced by people of almost all ages. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Acne and pimples are a very common skin problems faced by people of almost all ages. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Life’s not easy when you have acne-prone skin. With skin is so sensitive, you have to keep a check on everything you do. From your food and drinking habits to what you apply on your face. However, there’s nothing like organic homemade solutions to skin issues. Free from chemicals, they don’t produce an immediate result but their effects are long-term. Check out this homemade face pack that calms your inflammation and over time helps reduce scars and blemished due to acne.

All you have to do is mix a teaspoon each of honey along with turmeric powder and yoghurt. Whip it together and apply it on your face and neck. Keep it for 10 minutes and wash your face with cold water.

Finish it by covering an ice-cube with a cloth and rubbing your face in circular motions. This helps in closing the pores and is a great way to reduce redness and inflammation. Here are other easy ingredients found in your kitchen which will help you get rid of acne (Click here).

Use this pack twice in a week for optimum results.

Turmeric and honey have antibacterial properties. Besides that, turmeric powder also reduces acne-scarring while honey has soothing properties and allows the skin to heal from hyperpigmentation. Yoghurt provides glowing skin and reduces the irritation caused to your skin because of breakouts. Also, if by any case you popped your pimple, here’s what you need to do next (click here).

