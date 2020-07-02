This easy milk and bread face pack is just what your skin needs today

Apply the milk and bread paste all over, and do not forget to cover the neck region. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Apply the milk and bread paste all over, and do not forget to cover the neck region. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Some people assume that skincare is an elaborate affair, for which you need an entire paraphernalia. But, it really isn’t. You just need to figure out what suits your skin the best, and what works best for you in the long run. If you are thinking complicated things, stop right there, because we are here to share with you an easy face mask that only requires two ingredients — milk and bread.

Yes, that is right. While you may think that the milk and bread combination can only be a breakfast item, think again. If you want your skin to glow like never before, you must consider this face pack. Here is everything you need to know; read on.

Method

Just take a piece of bread and break it into little pieces. Put it in a bowl and to it, add three tablespoons of milk. Make sure the milk is fresh and unboiled, that its rawness and protein content remains unchanged.

Once the bread has absorbed all the milk and has become soft, crush the pieces using a spoon to make a paste.

Wash your face first and then pat it dry in a way that it is still a bit moist. Apply the milk and bread paste all over, and do not forget to cover the neck region. It may not look even, because of its consistency, but allow it to sit on the face for at least 15 minutes.

When it dries, go to the sink and use your fingers to massage the face and rub the dried bread pieces/crumbs. Your scrub will come off, along with the dead skin cells, which is exactly what you want to achieve. You will feel a burst of freshness on the face and the neck. It can improve the circulation of blood, too.

Wash the face with lukewarm water and pat it dry. Do it once a week at least. You can also add a little bit of honey and turmeric powder for added benefits. But make sure that if your skin is too sensitive, you must not rub it too much, and certainly not beyond five seconds. Also, if you think you are allergic to milk, do a patch test first.

