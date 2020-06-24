Try this simple saunf (fennel seed) face mask for glowing skin

Saunf mask is great for oily and acne-prone skin types since it removes the dirt and bacteria which lead to dirt buildup.(Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Saunf mask is great for oily and acne-prone skin types since it removes the dirt and bacteria which lead to dirt buildup.(Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Nothing is better than homemade face packs as they provide the skin with much-needed TLC and are also chemical-free. So we are here to share a simple face mask that can be whipped up in seconds at home. We already know about the benefits of fennel seeds or saunf, which are a common kitchen ingredient. But this ingredient is not only a wonderful digestive aid, it also has some beauty benefits. Want to know more? Read on.

ALSO READ | Want your skin to glow? Do these three simple things every morning

Ingredients

Finely ground fennel seeds 1 tsp – Honey 1 tsp – Dahi

READ | Give your skin the big beauty boost with these tomato DIYs

Steps

*Grind a teaspoon of fennel seeds until it turns into a coarse powder. Add a teaspoon of honey and yoghurt each and mix.

*Now apply this mix on your face and neck using a brush.

*Let it dry for about 10 minutes and scrub. Now simply wash your face with cool water and pat dry your skin.

READ | Nourish your skin with this easy, homemade face pack

Fennel seeds are rich in copper, magnesium and zinc. Regular usage of the pack leaves your skin feeling super soft as the coarse powder naturally scrubs your skin. The yoghurt in the pack de-tans and revitalises the skin, while honey makes it glow and also treat acne. The easiest way to incorporate fennel seeds in your beauty routine is to boil 2 tbsp, strain the water and use as a toner. This evens out pigmentation and refreshes your skin.

Are you going to try this pack?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd