This DIY leave-on hair mask can take care of your many hair woes

There are innumerable things that you can do to take care of your hair and make it voluminous and shiny. Hair care begins when you realise there is something amiss and you can do a lot to remedy the situation. Nowadays, most people complain of hair fall, hair thinning, dandruff, among other things. All of these things are manageable, and you only need to figure out what works best for you.

If you are looking for an easy DIY that does not require a host of things but yields results, here is something that can help you. Tonight, as you sit down for your skincare routine, make sure you prepare this hair concoction, too.

Things you need

* 2 tbsp – Coconut oil

* 2 tbsp – Yoghurt

* 3-4 – Vitamin E capsules (depending on the length of your hair)

Method

* Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients in it to make a consistent paste.

* Next, apply the paste directly on the scalp and massage well. Do this for 10-15 minutes.

* Wear a shower cap if you have one at home, and leave the mask on overnight for it to work its way into the hair follicles and roots. If you do not have a shower cap, wrap a towel around the head and go to sleep.

* In the morning, wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Why you need this hair mask

It is a known fact that coconut oil is great for the nourishment of the roots, and nourished roots can lead to shiny and voluminous hair. It can reduce hair fall and hair thinning. When paired with yogurt, this hair mask can work its magic on your scalp by cooling it, reducing the problem of dandruff, and dealing with other such hair problems like split ends and breakage.

Vitamin E oil is one of the best ingredients to nourish the hair, as it is known to promote hair growth.

So, will you be trying on this mask?

