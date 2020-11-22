This bookstore in China looks heavily inspired by the Harry Potter world; check it out

The surreal nature and architecture of the bookstore have made people liken it to the world of Harry Potter. (Source: Instagram/@xlivingart)

If you are a real fan of both the Harry Potter books and the films, you will see the resemblance. In what appears to be a dream-like and fantastical representation of the magical Harry Potter world, a newly-opened bookstore in Sichuan, China is being compared with some scenes from the fictional world created by JK Rowling and brought to life by the Warner Bros. Studio.

According to Insider, the two-story space has been designed by a Shanghai-based studio called X+Living. It has been lined with row after row of glowing book shelves that appear to extend indefinitely, all thanks to the illusion created by mirrored ceilings and the shiny black tiled floor.

The surreal nature and architecture of the bookstore have made people liken it to the world of Harry Potter, particularly the changing labyrinth of magical staircases. Additionally, some people have even called the space “a combination of the Great Hall and Room of Hidden Things” from Hogwarts.

The outlet also reports that the bookstore has been called Dujiangyan Zhongshuge, and it is one of the several outposts designed by X+Living for Chinese bookseller Zhongshuge. Its founder Li Xiang herself called the place ‘magical’, and wrote on Instagram that “it is created in part from the structure of the shelves”. While the store houses as many as 80,000 books, there appear to be many more.

While all the books within the reach of people are readable, the ones on top of the bookshelf are for decoration only.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd