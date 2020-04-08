Chapped lips? Make your own lip balm at home

This DIY lip balm is super easy to make! (Photo: Getty) This DIY lip balm is super easy to make! (Photo: Getty)

The lockdown has confined us to our homes with limited access to the outside world. Additionally, with malls and majority of shops shut, having access to some things can get tricky. So it is only natural to run out of things at some point. But the situation has also allowed us some time that can be put to good use (read: indulge in hobbies and activities and well, DIY methods).

We have previously shared home remedies to get rid of upper lip hair, simple ways to keep your eyebrows in shape and also a simple way to make wax at home to banish your hair woes. Today we tell you how you can get rid of chapped lips if you have run out of your favourite lip balm.

Here is an easy method to make your own DIY lip balm and this requires products that are easily available.Scroll down to know more!

Products needed

An empty container

Coconut oil

Petroleum jelly

Any essential oil

Old lipsticks

Steps

*Take 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and half tablespoon of petroleum jelly and heat it in microwave safe bowl for at least 20 seconds until it becomes a thick paste.

*Now scrape off some of your lipstick and add it to the paste. Mix until the lipstick has combined and the paste is now in the colour of the lipstick.

*Heat it again for 10 seconds until the paste becomes runny. Now transfer it to a small container.

*Store it in the fridge for about half an hour. Voila! There you have a homemade lip balm free of any chemicals and in the colour you always wanted!

