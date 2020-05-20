This aloe vera hack will simplify your life

The slimy texture of it makes everything messy and difficult to handle. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) The slimy texture of it makes everything messy and difficult to handle. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

No matter how many benefits this tropical plant may contain, it can be a real task to extract gel from the leaves. The slimy texture makes everything messy and difficult to handle. We know you want to make the natural goodness a part of your skincare regime but the process can seem daunting. Read on to know the benefits and simple tricks to handle the aloe vera plant.

Here are some benefits of aloe vera:

Such an organic blend has a very positive impact on such a sensitive part of the human body. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Such an organic blend has a very positive impact on such a sensitive part of the human body. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Scalp mask

A mixture of the gel from aloe vera, vinegar and lemon juice can form a deep-cleansing scalp mask. It tends to act as a massaging element for the scalp and puts a stop to the additional secretion of oil.

Eye-makeup remover

Often, red marks or makeup from the eye are difficult to remove completely. Here, coconut oil along with aloe vera form a calming mixture and seamlessly remove the marks. The organic blend has a positive impact on the sensitive area.

Acne scar

The good old aloe vera is indeed a solution to everything, right from treating scars to pimples. The anti-fungal properties help in relief from itching and inflammation. Slice a leaf and scoop out some gel, rub it across your face and go to sleep. This will help your skin cool down and reduce blemishes and redness.

Open the pot and store the mixture in ice trays. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Open the pot and store the mixture in ice trays. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

We have also figured out a trick to handle aloe vera:

* Cut the green layers with a knife.

* After you slit open the leaf and collect the gel portion, put in into a grinding pot. Give it a good mix.

* Open the pot and store the mixture in ice-trays. Freeze it until it turns into solid aloe vera cubes.

Store it in the freezer and remove each cube when you want to rub it on your face. It can be used every night after you wash your face with a cleanser. Just rub one cube on your face to moisturise in the most natural way.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd