Thinking of shaving your eyebrows at home? Keep these tips in mind

Staying at home, many people have become both frustrated and experimentative. While they are staying away from crowded places and salons, people are trying out new beauty hacks to find out what works best for them, and if they can continue doing it in the long run.

One such thing is the grooming of eyebrows. While people mostly wax or thread them to give them the desired shape, they are doing neither now and are instead looking for ways to effectively use the razor on them. If you, too, are interested in shaving them, here are some things that you need to keep in mind and follow.

* Trim your brows first. It is always advisable especially if you have a thick hair growth or have not groomed them in a long time. Brush the hair upwards and use a scissor to snip them. This will also give you clarity as to how you would like to shape them.

* If possible, avoid shaving the area between two brows. This is a tricky place and unless you are extremely confident, do not run the razor here, as it can drastically change the shape of the brows. Instead, you can tweeze individual hair from here.

* Always start with the top of the eyebrow so you have a fair idea of the desired shape, and then go for the bottom. Never try to give a new shape; just go with the natural arch.

* Ideally, always go for a small-blade eyebrow razor, and not your regular one. A small-blade razor will glide across sensitive areas and shave neatly. Once you are done with the top, go for the tail end of the brow.

* The area under the brow is where you have to be most sensitive, as it can make or break the shape. Also, the skin here is softer and thinner, so you need to avoid cuts. First, tweeze out the hair, and then shave the excess ones. Be very careful, so that you don’t shave off more than required.

* Pluck any additional hair, and finish off with a generous application of coconut oil.

