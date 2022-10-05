Your nails deserve some TLC, here’s what you can do for them

They need to be cared for as much care as your skin or hair, but nails — that are made up of keratin, a kind of protein — do not get the desired attention. But, it must be noted that healthy nails not only make our hands and feet look pretty, but they are also indicators of our overall health. “A diet deficient in protein can lead to weak and brittle nails. Additionally, micronutrients deficiencies, like that of vitamin B- riboflavin, niacin, biotin, vitamin B-12, vitamin C, vitamin A, zinc, iron, magnesium, calcium, and selenium can also cause nail deformities,” said Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals.

According to the expert, micronutrient deficiency can lead to brittle nails, transverse serrations, blackish-brownish discolouration, vertical ridges, spots, and many other symptoms. “This is why it is recommended to consume foods that are rich in various micronutrients such as green leafy vegetables, whole grains, fruits like blueberries, strawberries, guava, and amla. Also, protein sources like eggs and lean meats and nuts like almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, and sunflower seeds should be eated for healthy nails,” she told indianexpress.com.

Additionally, one should try and sleep (and wake up) at fixed times, and “avoid eating at odd hours to improve nail health. Also, junk food containing refined flour, excess salt, and preservatives must be avoided,” she added.

In a similar vein, Dr Jaishree Sharad, a cosmetic dermatologist, took to Instagram to suggest five things one should avoid if they want healthy nails.

*Biting your nails can lead to more infection, hangnails and ingrown nails.

*Cutting your nail cuticles can cause fungal and bacterial infections.

*Hangnails are the result of dry skin. To avoid hangnails keep your nail cuticles moisturised.

*Using nails as a tool can lead to the breaking of nails and prevents nails from having healthy growth.

*Using soaps and detergents frequently can lead to dry and thin nails.

Additionally, Dr Deshpande recommended avoiding cleaning the cuticles and excessive polishing and scrubbing. ” Also, use gel-based nail polishes with caution,” she warned.

