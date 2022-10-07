scorecardresearch
As Akasa Air allows pets on board, here are 9 things to remember when travelling with cats, dogs

The country’s new scheduled airline Akasa Air which began operations on August 7 will be allowing domesticated dogs and cats onboard along with passengers from November 1

petsAkasa Air will be allowing domesticated dogs and cats onboard along with passengers from November 1 (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many pet parents cancel their vacations or struggle to find places that will allow their furry friends on their premises. But, it is not just accommodation, travelling with pets can be equally challenging — not anymore as Akasa Air, India’s new scheduled airline, will allow the carrying of domesticated cats and dogs onboard (along with passengers) from next month.

“Domesticated dogs and cats can travel from November and the bookings in this regard will start from October 15,” Belson Coutinho, co-founder, chief marketing and experience Officer said, reported PTI. However, only small pets, weighing up to seven kg, can be brought inside the passenger cabin and heavier animals, weighing more than seven kg will travel in the cargo compartment.

As such, if you plan to travel with your pet on a plane, here are some expert tips that will make the journey a memorable one, for you and them.

pets Here is what you need to keep in mind before taking your pet for air travel (Source: Thinkstock Images)

“Air travel with the canine child can be exciting and fun provided you take into consideration a few points,” Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director, Wiggles.in told indianexpress.com.

*Your pet has to be checked by the vet to confirm they’re fit to travel by air.

*The airline should ensure that the pet is kept in a pressurised cabin with a normal ambient temperature and adequate oxygen.

*If the pet will be kept in the cargo, make sure their crate has ample space to move, which is approximately twice their body length. It should also be secure so that the pet doesn’t escape.

*If your pet is smaller in size and allowed in the cabin, they may need to be adequately sedated which can be sourced from your vet, so that they don’t cause a nuisance to other passengers.

*Make sure they have light meals before travel and have access to water if they’re in cargo (some ice cubes can be put in the water tray).

*Make sure your pet is fully vaccinated and you’re carrying all vaccination certificates. Follow all the protocols suggested by the airline and your trusted vet.

*Avoid travelling with short-nosed breeds or brachycephalic, snub-nosed breeds like pugs, Shih Tzus, or punch-faced Persian cats. They should not be put in cargo as they’re more prone to respiratory distress.

*Don’t travel with a pet that has any underlying cardiac or respiratory issues.

*When you arrive at your destination, open your pet’s crate as soon as possible and check to see if your pet is safe. If you suspect something is wrong, take them to the vet immediately after deplaning.

