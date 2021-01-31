Things to keep in mind while adding active skincare products to your routine

Active ingredients have been the talk of the beauty town and if you are a beauty aficionado — you will agree with it. Whether it is retinol or a Vitamin C — everyone wants to add active skincare ingredients to their routine because of the fast visible results everyone has. In a bid to achieve the same, we end up buying products that do not work for us and rather pose more problems than offering solutions for our skincare concerns.

That is why ahead, Mansi Chowdhary, Director, Body Cupid shares top pointers to keep in mind while investing in the same.

Make sure you read the label

This is a basic and the first step one should take while buying a skincare product. While there might be names which are hard to decipher or understand most labels do have the key ingredients mentioned in names that you will recognise. “This might take you a little extra time, but you can find out a bit more about the benefits of the key actives by doing some research or asking a skincare expert about them,” says Chowdhary.

The trick to understanding is to take note of the place of the active ingredient in the list. “The ingredients are often listed in the order of highest to the lowest concentration. It’s a good idea to check the first five or six listed actives to get an idea of what the product will do for your skin. If your active ingredient is listed way below, then know that the concentration of the active in the product is low and may not deliver the result you are looking for” she further explains.

Avoid giving into hype

With an industry which launches a new product every single day, it is tough not to get swayed into buying products that are showcased. In fact, the attractive packaging is a great pull too. While it might not be easy to avoid the raving reviews of the products, what you can do is focus on the kind of skin type you have to begin with and understand if the product is truly meant for your skin.

Picking the right actives

When buying a product for your skin follow these tips to ensure your skin gets the best care:

For oily skin

” If you have very oily skin or skin that is prone to clogging then use lightweight water or gel-based product. Look for natural exfoliants and mild acids AHAs to ensure healthy skin renewal and exfoliation to prevent clogging” says Chowdhary. She also explains that AHAs like salicylic acid, lactic acid, glycolic acid are excellent in exfoliating your skin’s top layer. This helps balance excess sebum in the skin as well.

For dry skin

To protect and repair dry skin you need to not only deliver deep hydration but put in an emollient and maintain healthy lipid and moisture mantle on the skin. “Rich creamy product with shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil, almond oil all work well. Dry skin people often suffer from patchy complexion due to irregular exfoliation, so an exfoliating face wash gel can help to restore glow” she suggests.

For sensitive skin

Redness and chapped skin can be a common issue if you have sensitive skin that needs very gentle and lightweight care. Look for actives like oatmeal, aloe vera, shea butter in your label list.

“Avoid products that list actives like SLES, parabens, sulfate, silicones. While they might improve product texture or give you that extra little foam or slick, these harms the skin the long run. Instead pick products that have hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, tocopherol or vitamin E, ascorbic acid or vitamin C listed in the label” adds Chowdhary.

