Things to keep in mind when buying skincare products

With the market flooded with an array of skincare products, it becomes extremely confusing for consumers to make the right choice.

There will be times when you would want to buy a range of products, but Dr Vinitha Varghese Panicker, dermatologist, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, suggests we should first understand our skin needs then make a choice. Once we know our skin, it becomes easier to pick the right product than falling prey to marketing gimmicks, she says.

It is always suggested to take a patch test before trying a new product. “The test can be done on the forearm or behind the ear for 24 hours to identify whether the product is safe to use or not. If you experience any itching or redness, stop using the product,” said the doctor.

These are the factors one should consider while buying skincare products:

Age

Generally, those aged below 25 have oily and acne-prone skin. It is important to avoid oily and greasy products that can cause clogging of pores and lead to acne. People aged between 25 to 35, too, have oily and dry skin. After 30, skin begins to dry up so it is important to use products that are more hydrating containing ingredients like ceramides, mineral oil, paraffin, wax, butters etc.

Skin type

Before choosing the right skincare product, it is important to know your skin type. A dermatologist can help tell you about it. It is quite easier to determine a skin type with the help of the latest software and technology.

Products containing pH between 7 and 11, are alkaline and harmful for the skin. It’s important to not use soap that that are alkaline. (Source: Pixabay) Products containing pH between 7 and 11, are alkaline and harmful for the skin. It’s important to not use soap that that are alkaline. (Source: Pixabay)

Remember skin type is dynamic

A person’s skin type changes with time. Also, hormones, nutritional status, external factors like the workplace, the cold/hot environment, pollution levels, etc., can affect a person’s skin.

pH

The pH of normal skin approx. is 5.5. One should avoid products that have less or more pH. Products containing pH between 7 and 11, are alkaline and harmful for the skin. It’s important to not use soap that that are alkaline.

Ingredient list

A sunscreen is absolutely necessary irrespective of the season. But, these days only whitening and lightening agents are present in the sunscreen. These agents can destroy your skin rather than repairing, restoring and protecting it. It is very important that one should look for Vitamin C which has anti-ageing properties and micronutrients.

Also Read | Skincare alert: Dermatologist suggests five essential swaps for summer season

Ingredients best to be avoided

Fragrance/perfume: Added fragrances can result in skin allergies and irritation.

Sulfates: They are cleansing agents found in products such as body wash and shampoos. Sulphates can damage natural oil of skin and hair, which can cause irritation.

Parabens: Parabens are commonly used as a preservative to stop bacterial growth. They’re known to mimic estrogen and can cause allergies.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!