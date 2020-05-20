Pointers to help your plants survive the summer heat

Gardening enthusiasts from outside Pune also took part in the previous batches. (Source: Pixabay/Getty Thinkstock) Gardening enthusiasts from outside Pune also took part in the previous batches. (Source: Pixabay/Getty Thinkstock)

With the onset of summers, musk rose, marigold, roses, bougainvillaea and many other summer plants bloom to the fullest. But the harsh heatwave sometimes kills the leaves and stops their growth. Some sun-loving plants like cactus, succulents and aloe vera sustain, while other indoor plants go through a tough time.

Don’t stress, as there’s plenty you can do before and during the summers to make sure your indoor plants survive the heat. And you can’t really complain as you have all the time you need to sustain the indoor jungle. Here are a few summer plant care tips to get you started.

Spray anti-ant spray

During the summer season, ants tend to populate the flowers or fruits in your garden. These ants thrive on the flowers and can decay them after they bloom. To get rid of them, make a neem solution by boiling some water and adding some fresh neem leaves to it. Spray this solution on the plants to remove any kind of infection or ants.

Bring them back to life

Sometimes, due to our ignorance or excessive heat, the plants stop growing and their stems and leaves start turning yellow. This means that your plant may not survive the next few weeks. Now, here’s a trick. Make a turmeric and water solution. Yes, turmeric has benefits beyond boosting human immunity. Now spray a generous amount of turmeric water on the plants that are dried or have turned yellow. Generally, it promotes growth hormones in plants and if taken good care for the next couple of days, they can revive.

Water well

Proper watering is the key to sustain an indoor plant. However, the noteworthy point is that the water should seep to the deepest layers of the soil. This is because heatwaves can make the evaporation process quicker. Hence, unless the lowest layer of the soil properly soaks up water, it would be difficult for a houseplant to survive the environmental conditions.

No fertilisation

Fertilisers are crucial to stimulate the growth of a plant. However, during a heatwave, the sapling may not be able to reap its advantages. Hence, it would not be a good idea burden the plant with newer fertilisers before it is in a condition to properly absorb its benefits.

Ensure coolness

The summer could be a testing time for herbs in our houses; hence, ensure that they are kept in a place where the rays of the sun do not directly harm the tender shoots. Bring them in through the windows in the afternoon hours; water them properly and witness their gratitude in the hint of droplets at night.

