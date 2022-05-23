Three simple things you can do to decorate your garden this summer

People who have a garden at home, will vouch for the fact that while it is a difficult area to renovate, it is worth the pain and exhaustion. While summers can be merciless in many parts of India, having an outdoor garden can be a respite, especially if there is a lot of greenery and space to sit and enjoy evening tea and snacks.

Vipul Pirgal and Divyansh Sanklecha, the founders of Curio Casa say that when you are blessed with a garden, it is only fair to utilise the space to its full capacity, and at the same time, ensure it actually looks like the heaven it feels.

“Decorated and zhuzhed up a little, your garden will become the space not only for your solitary escape, but also where kids can enjoy their summer holidays, where you can host family and friends over food, music, and memorable conversations. This space will become a catalyst in the creation of many unforgettable memories,” they say.

Top the furniture with neutral themed cushions to go for a boho-subtle vibe. (Photo: PR handout) Top the furniture with neutral themed cushions to go for a boho-subtle vibe. (Photo: PR handout)

The experts suggest doing the following to refurbish the space:

* Outdoor furniture: Chairs/sofas made in natural materials such as wicker, bamboo, wood would compliment the green very well. Top the furniture with neutral themed cushions to go for a boho-subtle vibe, or go for some vibrant fun tropical prints to bring the gorgeous lively tropics home. A little change in just cushions with the patterns and textures can absolutely change the whole look.

* Coffee table: We cannot do without one. Go for a coffee table that is a classic and compliments other furniture well. A teakwood table topped with a marble chess board is ideal for summers. Challenging your family to a game of chess while you sip on your cold brew can become a routine activity, along with getting vitamin D and keeping your brains forever young.

ALSO READ | Home décor: How to declutter and create an organised space

* Large planters/vases: Fill them with your favourite greens or bright flowers to add charm to the space. Like cherry on a cake, flowers make everything better. Pink, white, red, orange, yellow et al, we have a wide array of colours we can choose from when it comes to flowers, or keep it super minimal with just green plants. Taking care of your plants could also become one of your summer hobbies.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!