Thicker eyelashes are now just a simple DIY away; find out

The eyes are not only windows to the soul, but can also help a great deal to enhance the beauty of the face. Which is why, people invest in many eye care and makeup products. But, there is also a large chunk that wishes their eyelashes were naturally dense, without them having to wear a generous coat of mascara or use other such products like artificial lashes. If you are one of them, worry not, because you can always prepare a serum at home that can make the eyelashes appear thicker than ever.

If you are keen on trying this DIY, then here is what you need to know; read on.

Things you need

* Castor oil — 1 teaspoon

* Vitamin E capsule — 1

* Coconut oil — 1 teaspoon

Method

* To make the serum, first mix the coconut oil with castor oil. Keep in mind that since castor oil is slightly denser, you will need to keep stirring it so that both the oils mix thoroughly.

* Next, break the vitamin E capsule and add it to the oils.

* You will have to drop the contents into a dropper bottle or a glass jar. Shake it well so that they mix and settle down.

* Your serum is now ready, and can be used.

Application

* Clean your hands and then take a drop of the serum. Apply it gently on the eyelashes using your fingers. You can apply it on the eyelids as well.

* Do it every night before you go to bed.

* Do a patch test first, in case you are a little hesitant. This serum is believed to keep the lashes clean, long and healthy, allowing them to grow thick over a period of time.

Will you be trying it today?

