‘They are mine to look after, to care, to love’: Mahhi Vij on her daughter and mother

In the second wave of the pandemic, if there is one thing that people have given most importance to, it is the health and well-being of themselves and of their loved ones. Now more than ever, one must take reasonable steps to ensure the safety of their family members from the virus.

Writing on a similar sentiment, actor Mahhi Vij shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, which featured pictures of two of the most important members in her life — her daughter Tara, and her mother.

“With my greatest blessings….for whom I thank God everyday! For whom I want to stay safe because they are mine to look after, to care, to love! @tarajaymahhi #motherdaughterlife #staysafe (sic),” she captioned the pictures.

While in one of the photographs, little Tara is seen resting on her mother’s shoulder, the other two photos have Mahhi taking a walk with her mother, wearing a mask, indicative of the fact that they are recently clicked.

Prior to this, the actor had also shared a funny reel of her mother posing for pictures all decked up in a saree.

Married to actor Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi had welcomed Tara in 2019. She had recently opened up about having a C-section, writing, “Giving birth to a child is never easy and especially all the more challenging if you have a C-Section. On one end is a child you want to nurture and on the other is the pain that your body is going through due to the stitches and the not-so-natural form of delivery,” she had captioned an image that appears to have been taken moments after the birth of her daughter.

“But I feel everything that happens in life makes you stronger and we women are stronger than we know! To all the mothers out there who have given birth and that too the more difficult way, remember it’s all worth it when we look at our child, the greatest blessing in disguise! (sic)”

