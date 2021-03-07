These zodiac signs need to avoid trouble this weekend

The coming week also has different things in store for people hailing from different zodiac signs. (Photo: Pixabay)

Life is never moving in a straight line, it is always a journey in a zig-zag mode filed with ups and downs. Often these bad times mean trouble. If you want to know what is going to happen to you this Sunday, then Pandit Jagannath Guruji, an astrologer has predicted that these six zodiac signs need to stay away from trouble. Is yours on the list? Read on to know more.

The Aquarius natives are expected to face some emotional trouble during this weekend. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Gemini

The Gemini natives might be misunderstood by others, especially their loved ones. When things don’t go well with Geminis, they tend to get very confused, thereby complicating issues.

They should prevent these complications from hampering their peace and inner feelings. They are always troubled by backbiters, who don’t talk well about them behind their back, so they must refrain from trusting people blindly.

Scorpio

The situation might not be too favourable for the Scorpios, primarily because the amount of effort they put into their tasks would not achieve the desired results. The time for them is such that whatever they do will fail to work in their favour.

People hailing from this zodiac sign are an energetic lot, but often get stressed out easily. One thing that always works in their favour is their zeal to relentlessly work towards getting better. Since they are not good at keeping their own secrets, they should try to be cautious on this front this weekend.

ALSO READ | Here is how to pick the right gemstone for your zodiac sign for a perfect 2021

Aquarius

The Aquarius natives are expected to face some emotional trouble during this weekend. They will remain very sad and disappointed. The fact, however, remains that the Aquarians are most special of all zodiac signs and rarely get stressed.

They take things the way they come and are extremely easy going. Therefore, they are least likely to be bogged down by the unfavourable situation this weekend.

Capricorn

The Capricorn natives are believed to be most confident, extremely hard-working and goal-oriented. It’s not really troubling that the Capricorns would look out for this weekend, but they might stop short of what they want to achieve.

Usually these people take utmost care on personal as well as professional fronts, but it is their unstable mood and lack of tolerance that they should worry about this weekend.

ALSO READ | Most compatible zodiac signs: Discover your ideal partner

Pisces

The Pisces natives need to be extremely cautious with regard to money and finance-related matters. They might face some loss, however, it would not be too dampening. These people believe in giving care, motivation and support to their near and dear ones, hence money matters are not always on the top of their agenda. But this weekend, it might not be the same.

Leo

The basic personality of Leo natives is usually confident, but they might appear to be arrogant at times. And this weekend it is all the more troubling as they might be unable to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives.

These people might be facing some family issues alongside too much work pressure. What is working in their favour is their self-dependence for all tasks at hand.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle