These three things from your kitchen can help you get rid of blackheads in no time

Some home-based techniques and DIYs give us a salon-like skin at the comfort of our house. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Sometimes we do not feel like stepping out and pampering ourselves in a salon, even if we have a festival to celebrate or a wedding to attend, for which we have to look our best. That is when we turn to home-based techniques and DIYs, which give us salon-like skin at the comfort of our house.

Of the many things that bother people when it comes to their skincare routine, are pesky blackheads, which are found on almost all skin types, especially oily skin. But, worry not, because there are some products straight from your kitchen which can remove blackheads in no time. Read on.

* Egg whites: Egg is the easiest and the best thing you can apply on the face to get rid of blackheads. Just mix an egg white with a little bit of honey, and then apply the paste on the face. Allow it to sit for a few minutes until the face starts to feel dry. Wash it off with regular water and pat-dry. The egg white is believed to tighten your pores and remove the blackheads. When combined with honey, it can make your skin feel soft, clean and supple.

* Tomatoes: Every house will have tomatoes. Just take one out of the fridge and apply the pulp on the blackhead-affected portions of the face. Do this before you go to bed at night and clean your face in the morning, like you usually do for your morning skincare routine. Tomato is considered to be a natural exfoliator — it will clean your pores and leave your skin feeling fresh in no time.

* Baking soda: Baking soda is not only used for cooking, and for fighting acne, but it can cleanse your face of blackheads as well. Just mix a tablespoon of baking soda with two tablespoons of water, and make a consistent paste. Now apply it on the face and let it stay for about 15 minutes; wash it off with lukewarm water. Just like tomatoes, baking soda, too, is a natural exfoliator and has antibacterial properties. A patch test is advisable.

