These simple tricks will make you say goodbye to oily skin this summer

One of the biggest concerns of people is managing oily skin in the scorching summer months. Heat makes the skin sweaty, which in turn makes it sticky and oily. It can be a nightmare for people who are already susceptible to oily skin, because it can become a breeding ground for dust and germs. But, there is a solution; in fact many. If you are looking to manage your oily skin, keep these simple tips in mind. Read on.

A light moisturizer

While you cannot absolutely do away with a moisturizer, you can and should switch to a lighter one. It will keep your skin healthy, while making sure you get your daily dose of moisture. Heavier moisturizer, which you would ideally use in winters, will not suit your summer skin. Select one that suits your skin type. This is the basic step.

Cleaning your face

It is important for you to keep your skin clean all the time, so make it a habit to wash your face with an oil-cleansing face wash, whenever you do. Since you are at home right now, wash your face at least twice, once after waking up, and then before going to bed. This will clear the pores and prevent the occurrence of acne.

Face masks that soak oil

This is the easiest way to get rid of excess oil from the face. There are many masks available in the market which can help you. Or if are looking for something more natural you can make yourself a face pack with sandalwood or multani mitti. These masks and face packs promise to keep your face cool, too.

Going easy on the makeup

If you have a face that turns excessively oily in summers, go easy with the makeup. Do not wear a heavy one that can make your face look all caked up. If you are stepping out for some reason, wash and clean your face and wear a sunscreen lotion. You can use makeup products on your eyes and lips, but go easy on the rest of face, especially when it comes to the foundation.

