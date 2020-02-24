These science-backed ways can make you more attractive; find out

While beauty is exterior, here are some qualities that can make you seem attractive inside and out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) While beauty is exterior, here are some qualities that can make you seem attractive inside and out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is true that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. But attractiveness? Well, that is something you can work on and improve, or at least that is what these scientifically-proven theories seem to suggest. Read on.

Smiling more

If there is one thing that single-handedly annoys a person, it is to be told to smile more. But, science says smiling — especially in women — is considered to be the most attractive of all expressions. According to a study conducted by the University of British Columbia, the same does not hold true for men.

Not playing hard to get

While some people think that keeping a potential love interest guessing is a good idea, some people get royally irritated by this. As such, it is better to not play hard to get, and let your thoughts be known to the other party. In fact, according to a recent study published in the US Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, people are more likely to find other people attractive if they can successfully gauge the emotions they display.

A good sense of humour

In a world that is constantly moving and stressed, having a partner with a good sense of humour is quite a blessing. In fact, it is also scientifically proven that humour can attract a person like no other trait. Not to generalise, but experts believe that largely women look for partners that can make them laugh, whereas men look for women who can laugh at their jokes.

Forget politics or weather, nothing is as successful an ice-breaker as pets. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Forget politics or weather, nothing is as successful an ice-breaker as pets. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Wearing red

No other colour can be as dramatic as red. For the longest time, the colour has been associated with passion and love. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, the colour red can display a signal of sexual and romantic receptivity between men and women. To put simply, men perceive women that wear red as sexually receptive and, therefore, more attractive.

Having a pet

Forget politics or weather, nothing is as successful an ice-breaker as pets. A great conversation-starter, having a pet, especially a dog, can facilitate social interaction, a study published in the journal ResearchGate has found. The study also suggests that women are three times more likely to share their number with a man who has a dog.

Being kind

It has been established that attractiveness and personal appeal is not about physical beauty. And while you may have all the aforementioned qualities, if you are not a kind person, you are not attractive. People are always drawn to the kinder lot that has a metaphorical halo around their heads.

