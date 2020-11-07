These mindful beauty and health tips from Masaba Gupta’s Instagram will make your day

Masaba Gupta‘s Instagram account is a visual delight to say the least. With tons of designs and launches, Masaba’s account is enough to give you a sneak peek into what a designer’s life is like! But, if you happen to dig deeper, you will come across some tips you can easily inculcate to lead a healthier and happy lifestyle. Wondering what these are? Take a look below.
Home-cooked food all the way
View this post on Instagram
The one way to my heart…is good khana. Good,nutritious & wholesome food. Apart from indulging in the aloo Puri ( which was divine ) I can hardly stop thinking of the classic Makke Ki roti & Saag and the karele ki chaat! • went back happy,full & smacking our lips 🤍🤍 #IAmPresent #NeverLeave #getaway
There’s nothing like ghar ka khaana and Masaba agrees with us too. No matter which restaurant you go to or dig into an extensive 5-course meal, there’s nothing like “good, nutritious and wholesome food,” as Masaba mentions. Make sure that you add a lot of fruits, green vegetables along with the seasonal ones to maintain a healthy diet.
Shrugs to your rescue
View this post on Instagram
Sudden zoom meetings or a friend coming to meet you out of the blue? There’s nothing like a shrug that can’t come to your rescue. Here the designer sports one from her collection. Adorned with prints, we love this number in tangerine orange paired with a basic black crop top and white bottoms.
Bright toenails to lighten your mood
View this post on Instagram
Here’s how the designer’s lazy day looks like. However, she certainly knows how to amp things up with bright green toenails. If you too want colourful toes, make sure you give yourself a pedicure or even a manicure with these easy steps. Don’t forget these nail polish hacks to step up your DIY manicure game.
Work it out
View this post on Instagram
Here’s your chance on working on that summer body. Don’t go lazy. Make sure you squeeze in at least 30 minutes to an hour’s workout. It could be brisk walking or playing badminton with your siblings. Remember every calorie and movement counts!
