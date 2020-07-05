These marigold flower face packs are just what you need this Sunday

You must use the marigold face packs at least twice every week for a flawless skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You must use the marigold face packs at least twice every week for a flawless skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it is about your skin, remember that it deserves nothing but the best. While the texture of the skin varies from person to person, largely everybody experiences the same set of problems — most of it is seasonal in nature. This monsoon, if you are looking for a new and interesting way to give your skin the goodness of nature, consider the marigold flower face pack. Also known as gende ka phool, the flower is believed to be packed with essential nutrients which can make your skin glow. Try these DIY packs at home, and feel the difference for yourself. Read on.

These packs are especially beneficial for those who are looking for ways to reduce the wrinkles and fine lines from their face.

Aloe vera gel, neem powder and marigold face pack

With age, the production of collagen also decreases. This leads to wrinkles and a dull-looking face. If you want to give it a new lease of life, try this unique face pack. All you need is a little bit of aloe vera gel, some dry marigold petals, a tablespoon of lemon juice, and a tablespoon of neem powder.

ALSO READ | This 2-ingredient face pack will rejuvenate your skin

First use the dry marigold flower petals and grind them to a powder. Mix the powder with the neem powder, and add the aloe vera gel to the mixture. Add some lemon juice to it as well, and stir well to make a paste. To this, you can also add some rose water. Once done, apply the paste gently on the face and massage using your fingers. Leave it to dry for 15 minutes. After that, you can wash it with cold water.

It is advisable that you wear this mask at least three times every week.

Marigold flower, turmeric and milk

This is another simple pack that you can make at home that serves a similar purpose. Additionally, turmeric is known to have medicinal properties which can help with skin infections and conditions such as acne.

To make this pack, just use some dry marigold petals (properly ground), half a teaspoon of turmeric, and one tablespoon of milk. Mix them all together so that it becomes a smooth and a consistent paste. Apply it on the face and massage it properly. Leave for 15 minutes, and when it dries, wash it off with cold water.

ALSO READ | Got oily scalp? Add these kitchen items to your hair care routine

The milk will make your face glow. Use this pack at least twice every week.

So, which one will you be using today?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd