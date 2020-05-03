These home remedies can take care of wrinkles around the neck; find out

You can give any of these DIY home remedies a try. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can give any of these DIY home remedies a try. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to beauty and working on yourself, your reliance on home remedies can be far more effective than cosmetics. Amid the ongoing health crisis and lockdown, while you are not able to step out of the house for non-essential purposes like going to the salon, you can take care of yourself and your skin by doing some simple things from home. Among them is working on the wrinkles that may appear on the neck with age.

But, worry not. There are some natural solutions which, when done over a period of time, can show visible results. Here, we discuss some of them; read on.

Cucumber toning

Cucumber is something that is available in every house, and especially in summers. It is great for the health as it keeps the body hydrated and the skin clean. For a wrinkle-free skin, you can tone it using cucumber juice. Besides natural ageing, wrinkles are also caused when the skin does not get enough water. Cucumbers are believed to contain plenty of minerals and vitamins, besides water. So you are good to go.

For this, you will need at least one tablespoon of cucumber juice. Begin by grating the cucumber and extracting the juice from it. Then, you can use a cotton ball to gently apply the juice on the wrinkly part of the skin. While you are at it, also massage the area a little bit. Do this every day, and in a few days you will see the difference.

Use the kiwi fruit

You can use the kiwi fruit to make a face pack. The fruit contains essential vitamins like C and E, which can boost the production of collagen and make your skin appear youthful and tight.

Cut the fruit into two, and take one piece and grind into a paste. Then apply it on the neck and let it stay for 15 minutes. Once dry, you can wash it off with water. For better results, do it once every week.

Nigella oil massage

Black seed oil or kalonji oil is believed to have many healing properties, too, which is why it is beneficial for the skin. Its unsaturated fatty acids can moisturise the skin, and the antioxidants present in it repair any kind of damage. You can mix olive oil and fennel oil — one tablespoon and half a teaspoon respectively. Mix them both and massage the neck for 15 minutes. Do this every day for better results.

