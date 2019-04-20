Home-made face masks that will help protect your skin this summer

The summer heat takes a toll not only on the body, but even on the skin. Which is why it is essential to drink lots of water and eat fruits and vegetables to keep the skin hydrated. However, most fruits can also be used for preparing face masks as they help cool, soothe and refresh the skin, and also suit all skin types.

Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares some effective DIY homemade face masks, made using naturally cooling ingredients easily available at home, that you can apply on your skin this summer and retain its natural glow.

*Cooling Mask: Cucumber juice (or pulp) and watermelon fruit can be mixed with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. You can put the ingredients in a blender for a smooth paste. Apply on the face and neck area and rinse off with water after half an hour.

For oily skin: Take one tablespoon lemon juice and one tablespoon rose water. Add crushed mint leaves and let it stand for one hour. Strain the leaves and mix it with three teaspoons oats and make it into a paste. Apply on face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

*Cleansing and Skin Lightening Mask: Mix cucumber and papaya pulp with one teaspoon yogurt, one teaspoon honey, three teaspoons oatmeal and one teaspoon lemon juice. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 minutes.

*Fruit Mask for all Skin Types: Fruits like banana, apple, papaya, watermelon can be mixed together and applied on the face. Keep it on for 20- 30 minutes. Papaya is rich in enzymes and helps cleanse dead skin cells, banana tightens the skin and apple contains pectin that helps cleanse the skin. Orange is rich in Vitamin C and helps restore the normal acid-alkaline balance.

For sunburn: Crush sesame seeds coarsely and mix honey. Apply on face and arms and wash off after 20 minutes. It soothes sun-burn and sun-damaged skin in summer.

For all skin types: Take two tablespoons choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon each curd, honey and almond powder with egg white. Mix together and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 30 minutes.

*Marigold Face Pack: Allow the flowers to stand in warm water overnight. Add yogurt and sandalwood paste and mix together into a smooth paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 20 minutes. Marigold has a soothing and germicidal effect on skin irritation and pimples. It is ideal for normal to oily and combination skin.