These DIYs involving homemade curd can solve your everyday skin problems

Different seasons call for different skincare measures. Monsoons, in particular, can make the skin act out in different ways. It can even cause unprecedented problems for the skin, unless you deal with the humidity tactfully. Here is one kitchen ingredient that can take care of your many skin problems: curd. Yes, the good old curd, when combined with other natural items and applied on the skin, can boost its health, make it glow, improve blood circulation, and skin texture.

Here are some easy DIY face packs for you to pamper your skin. Read on.

Sour curd face pack

Raw curd, or sour curd is one the best things that you can apply on the face. Its cleansing property can nourish your skin and remove its dead cells. In fact, you do not have to do anything elaborate. Just take two or three spoons of raw curd and apply on the face and the neck to reduce acne problems, wrinkles, and other such things.

Curd, banana and rose water face pack

All of these three items will be available in your house. So, all you have to do is mix them all together, mainly two tablespoons of curd, one mashed banana and two teaspoons of rose water. Now apply the paste on your face and neck, and make sure you do it every day, because regular application can make your face shine naturally.

Curd, honey, and lemon juice face pack

Individually, all of these kitchen items are great for the skin, and together they will make for a powerful monsoon skincare product. In fact, with regular use, you will not even have to look for any market-based products. This is especially beneficial for those who have an oily T-zone. Just take two tablespoons of curd, one tablespoon of honey and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Make a consistent paste, and then massage all over the face and the neck. Wash it off after 15 minutes, when it has dried.

Which face pack will you be trying this week?

